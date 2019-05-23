Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: EC begins counting of votes, southern parties look to defy NDA wave

South States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: The Election Commission of India has begun the counting of votes. The southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
This is a high stakes battle for TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as he seeks to build a national profile, taking the lead in a non-NDA federal front. After meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Sharad Pawar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati too.
As the 8 am mark when the Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes nears, candidates of several political parties, including BJP and JD(S) are heading to temples across the south to complete some last minute prayers. Among those seen at temples were the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya and JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
Tamil Nadu's voters will seal the fate of the EK Palaniswami-led AIADMK with exit polls giving some hopes to arch rival DMK, also an ally of the Congress. Palaniswami though attended the recent NDA leaders meet in Delhi on Tuesday, signalling the saffron party’s support to AIADMK, his party is also facing challenge from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is contesting the Lok Sabha election under the banner of his new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but counting of votes will be conducted in 38 constituencies with 800 candidates in the fray. Voting in Vellore was cancelled after recovery of a huge amount of cash. As counting gets underway in the state, 17,000 polling staff, 45,000 police personnel and 88 counting observers will be deployed. The counting process will be videographed since the opening of the strong room.
In Andhra Pradesh, whose chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.
Telangana will see a three-cornered contest in 17 constituencies between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and BJP. Some exit polls predict an edge for the party led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following the 11 April elections, which the TRS fought in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Counting will begin at 8 am at 126 counting halls in 35 locations.
The fates of 443 candidates will be decided, including that of 178 farmers in Nizamabad who contested the polls to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board. A total of 6,500 personnel of the Election Commission will count votes while nearly 10,000 police personnel stand vigil. Section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centres.
In Karnatka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.
Flood rehabilitation and the Sabarimala imbroglio were among the biggest issues to be brought up by political parties during these elections. Some of the major parties in the fray are BJP, Congress and Sitaram Yechury-led CPM. Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on the results day. "A total of 22,640 police personnel will be deployed under the various district police chiefs. Among these, there will be 111 DySPs, 395 inspectors, 2,632 SI/ASIs and 1,344 personnel from central forces," an official release of the Election Commission said.
Voting was held in seven phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations across India. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.
In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:14:10 IST
Tamil Nadu election result latest update
Heavy police cover outside counting station as voting begins
Heavy police cover has been given outside Sri Parasakthi College for Women in Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.
Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Karnataka election result latest update
Congress candidate says Roshan Baig aimed to sabotage campaign
Rizwan Arshad, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central has said rebel leader Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP and sabotage his campaign. "But in his own constituency of Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly and blessed me," he said.
Kerala election results latest update
Parties expected to keep close watch on counting of postal ballots
Opposition parties will be keeping a strict watch of the counting of postal ballots in Kerala in the light of the allegation regarding manipulations by the police and service organisations owing allegiance to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). A Crime Branch inquiry into the allegations is on as per the directions of the Election Commission. A preliminary inquiry had found irregularities in the distribution and collection of police postal ballots and two policemen were suspended in this connection.
Shimoga election result latest update
Battle of two former chief ministers' sons had grabbed national headlines
Preperation for counting of votes at the Shimoga Parliamentary constituency has been completed at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College building. The counting officers and staff are now reporting to their respective sections. The election at Shimoga was held on 23 April. Total 76.43 percent voting was registered.
The battle of sons, between BJP candidate BY Raghavendra (son of former chief minister and state BJP president BS Yediyurappa) and Madhu Bangarappa (son of late former chief minister Bangarappa) has earned the seat national headlines. This is the second time that the constituency is witnessing these two former chief minister's sons fight it out.
Both had faced the byelections from Shimoga seat in 2018. Madhu had lost that year and has continuously lost three elections since 2008. Raghavendra, it is rumoured has been losing popularity, if the figures of the last two elections are to be believed. A total of 12 candidates are contesting the high-voltage elections. The constituency has 16,75,975 voters out of which 8,31,185 are male and 8,44,740 are female.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
Kerala election results latest update
Floods and Sabarimala Temple emerge key issues: Who has made the most of it?
Flood rehabilitation and the Sabarimala imbroglio were among the biggest issues to be brought up by political parties during these elections, both of which pertained to Kerala. Some of the major parties in the fray are BJP, Congress and Sitaram Yechury-led CPM. Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on the results day. "A total of 22,640 police personnel will be deployed under the various district police chiefs. Among these, there will be 111 DySPs, 395 inspectors, 2,632 SI/ASIs and 1,344 personnel from central forces," an official release of the Election Commission said.
Kerala election results latest update
BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate offers prayers
Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP's candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency offered early prayers at the Ayyaguru Ashram in Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.
Karnataka election results latest update
Test for Congress-JD(S) combine
In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.
Telangana election results latest udpate
Nizamabad farmers assume spotlight in KCR versus TRS fight
Telangana will see a three-cornered contest in 17 constituencies between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and BJP. Some exit polls predict an edge for the party led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following the 11 April elections, which the TRS fought in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Counting will begin at 8 am at 126 counting halls in 35 locations.
The fates of 443 candidates will be decided, including that of 178 farmers in Nizamabad who contested the polls to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board. A total of 6,500 personnel of the Election Commission will count votes while nearly 10,000 police personnel stand vigil. Section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centres.
Andhra Pradesh election results latest update
Will Chandrababu Naidu's efforts result in the formation of a united front?
In Andhra Pradesh, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.
Tamil Nadu election results latest update
AIADMK-DMK battle rises to crescendo with national parties' support
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
08:14 (IST)
Karnataka election result latest update
Counting begins at Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College
Counting has taken off at Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College amid thick security cover.
08:11 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election result latest update
Heavy police cover outside counting station as voting begins
Heavy police cover has been given outside Sri Parasakthi College for Women in Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.
Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
07:59 (IST)
Karnataka election result latest update
Congress candidate says Roshan Baig aimed to sabotage campaign
Rizwan Arshad, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central has said rebel leader Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP and sabotage his campaign. "But in his own constituency of Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly and blessed me," he said.
07:55 (IST)
Kerala election results latest update
Parties expected to keep close watch on counting of postal ballots
Opposition parties will be keeping a strict watch of the counting of postal ballots in Kerala in the light of the allegation regarding manipulations by the police and service organisations owing allegiance to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). A Crime Branch inquiry into the allegations is on as per the directions of the Election Commission. A preliminary inquiry had found irregularities in the distribution and collection of police postal ballots and two policemen were suspended in this connection.
07:50 (IST)
Shimoga election result latest update
Battle of two former chief ministers' sons had grabbed national headlines
Preperation for counting of votes at the Shimoga Parliamentary constituency has been completed at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College building. The counting officers and staff are now reporting to their respective sections. The election at Shimoga was held on 23 April. Total 76.43 percent voting was registered.
The battle of sons, between BJP candidate BY Raghavendra (son of former chief minister and state BJP president BS Yediyurappa) and Madhu Bangarappa (son of late former chief minister Bangarappa) has earned the seat national headlines. This is the second time that the constituency is witnessing these two former chief minister's sons fight it out.
Both had faced the byelections from Shimoga seat in 2018. Madhu had lost that year and has continuously lost three elections since 2008. Raghavendra, it is rumoured has been losing popularity, if the figures of the last two elections are to be believed. A total of 12 candidates are contesting the high-voltage elections. The constituency has 16,75,975 voters out of which 8,31,185 are male and 8,44,740 are female.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
07:23 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Kalaburagi BJP candidate confident of defeating Congress heavyweight Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP candidate from Kalaburagi, Umesh Jadhav, who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed confidence that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister once again. "I'm hopeful of winning the seat," he said, adding that he was confident of the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state too.
07:12 (IST)
Chikballapur election results latest update
Seat to see tough Congress-BJP fight across three revenue district
Counting of votes of Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituency will be done up at Nagarjuna Engineering college near Devanahalli. Former law minister M Veerappa Moily is seeking a third straight win as Congress candidate, while BJP's Bachhe Gowda is giving a tough fight. The constituency is unique as it is spread out over three different revenue districts of Karnataka, Chikballapur, Bangalore Rural and Bangalore Urban.
Ranganath/101Reporters
07:06 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
JD(S) Mandya candidate offers prayers early on counting day
Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Mandya, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, payed an early visit to the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore n Thursday.
07:05 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Tejasvi Surya visits temple, says he is confident of victory
"I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country," said BJP's Bengaluru South constituency candidate Tejasvi Surya, on the morning of counting of votes.
06:53 (IST)
What is the text of Prime Minister's Oath
“I, ___, do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, [that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India] that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as the Prime Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. I will not directly or indirectly affirm, communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as the Prime Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister.”
06:51 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Security outside Bengaluru counting station gets canine assistance
The security cover outside a counting centre in Bengaluru received fillip from a guard dog before counting is set to begin.
06:42 (IST)
Kerala election results latest update
Floods and Sabarimala Temple emerge key issues: Who has made the most of it?
06:39 (IST)
Kerala election results latest update
BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate offers prayers
Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP's candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency offered early prayers at the Ayyaguru Ashram in Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.
06:25 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest update
Test for Congress-JD(S) combine
06:15 (IST)
Telangana election results latest udpate
Nizamabad farmers assume spotlight in KCR versus TRS fight
06:12 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election results latest update
Will Chandrababu Naidu's efforts result in the formation of a united front?
06:04 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest update
AIADMK-DMK battle rises to crescendo with national parties' support
05:56 (IST)
Southern states eager to beat Narendra Modi wave
