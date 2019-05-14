Co-presented by

Andhra Pradesh Election Commission will not allow release of former chief minister NT Rama Rao biopic, Lakshmi's NTR, till 19 May

Politics Asian News International May 14, 2019 14:22:10 IST

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Election Commission on Monday announced that it has decided not to allow the release of the movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' till 19 May.

File image of NT Rama Rao. Image courtesy: ibnlive

The movie is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao.

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi also announced that Joint Collector, Kadapa District has been transferred to a non-election post.

Earlier on 30 April, the Election Commission directed filmmaker Ramgopal Varma not to release ''Lakshmi's NTR''. The biopic was planned to be released on 1 May.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 14:22:10 IST

