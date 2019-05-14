Andhra Pradesh Election Commission will not allow release of former chief minister NT Rama Rao biopic, Lakshmi's NTR, till 19 May

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Election Commission on Monday announced that it has decided not to allow the release of the movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' till 19 May.

The movie is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao.

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi also announced that Joint Collector, Kadapa District has been transferred to a non-election post.

Earlier on 30 April, the Election Commission directed filmmaker Ramgopal Varma not to release ''Lakshmi's NTR''. The biopic was planned to be released on 1 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.