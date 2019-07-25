Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes bill to take over retail liquor business, grants exclusive rights to govt-owned agencies

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill that grants the exclusive right to government-owned agencies to sell liquor through shops in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, is part of the YSR Congress governments endeavours to enforce liquor prohibition in a phased manner in the state.

As per the amendment, only the State Beverages Corporation Limited or any other entity owned and controlled by the government would have the exclusive right of selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) through shops in the State.

The amendment to the Act enables the government to regulate liquor-selling licenses to shops and bars, according to Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes, K Narayana Swamy.

Moving the Bill, he said it would eradicate violations in retailing of IMFL and enforce strict regulations through exclusive retailing by the public sector organisation.