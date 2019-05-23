Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: YSRCP on course to massive victory; TDP leads in only 29 seats

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party on Thursday is on course to register a massive victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, ending the five year-rule of the Telugu Desam Party. The 11 am trend suggests that the YSRCP is leading in 145 out of the 175 seats, while the TDP is leading in just 29 seats. The Jana Sena, led by cine star Pawan Kalyan, has also failed to make any impact. Kalyan is currently trailing from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly trailing in Kuppam contituency, in his native Chittoor distirct, from where he is seeking re-election to the Assembly for the ninth term. He is pitted against YSRCP's Krishna Chandra Mouli. The chief minister's son Nara Lokesh is also reportedly trailing in Mangalagiri. It is to be noted that Naidu had called the Assembly election as a “life and death issue” for the people of Andhra Pradesh while YSRCP propagated that this would be the final electoral battle for the former, the self-styled “senior-most politician” in the country.

The exit polls had given that the YSRCP 111-135 seats in 175-member Assembly, others predicted that the TDP could win 90-111 seats. They predicted one to five seats for actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which made its electoral debut in 2019 General Election.

The YSCRCP was formed in March 2011 after Jaganmohan split from the Congress, accusing the Grand Old Party of ill-treating him following the death of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

