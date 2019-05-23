Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu likely to tender his resignation today

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LATEST Updates: With YSRCP leading on 149 seats, party chief Jaganmohan Reddy prepares to dethrone N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu is likely to tender his resignation today. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were leading on 25 seats while, the Jana Sena Party on one.
As initial leads suggested a landslide victory for Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party chief says, "This is the victory of Andhra Pradesh people."
The Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party on Thursday is on course to register a massive victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, ending the five year-rule of the Telugu Desam Party. The 11 am trend suggests that the YSRCP is leading in 145 out of the 175 seats, while the TDP is leading in just 29 seats. The Jana Sena, led by cine star Pawan Kalyan, has also failed to make any impact. Kalyan is currently trailing from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly trailing in Kuppam contituency, in his native Chittoor distirct, from where he is seeking re-election to the Assembly for the ninth term. He is pitted against YSRCP's Krishna Chandra Mouli. The chief minister's son Nara Lokesh is also reportedly trailing in Mangalagiri. It is to be noted that Naidu had called the Assembly election as a “life and death issue” for the people of Andhra Pradesh while YSRCP propagated that this would be the final electoral battle for the former, the self-styled “senior-most politician” in the country.
The exit polls had given that the YSRCP 111-135 seats in 175-member Assembly, others predicted that the TDP could win 90-111 seats. They predicted one to five seats for actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which made its electoral debut in 2019 General Election.
The YSCRCP was formed in March 2011 after Jaganmohan split from the Congress, accusing the Grand Old Party of ill-treating him following the death of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:35:26 IST
Highlights
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
Nara Lokesh trails by over 7,000 votes
After the fourth round of counting, Nara Lokesh, son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, is still trailing by more than 7,400 votes.
Pulivendula Assembly Election Results latest updates
Reddy leads by more than 23,000 votes
YSR chief Jaganmohan Reddy maintains lead by securing more than 23 thousand votes in Pulivendula Asembly seat.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh chief miniser on 30 May
YS Jagan Reddy is expected to be sworn-in on 30 May subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly stands at 88.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
Naidu likely to resign today
With YSRCP leading on 149 seats, party chief Jaganmohan Reddy prepares to dethrone N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu is likely to tender his resignation today. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were leading on 25 seats while, the Jana Sena Party on one.
Pattikonda Assembly Election Results latest updates
YSRCP's Kangati Sreedevi leads with 4,033 votes
YSR Congress Party's Kangati Sreedevi is leading the vote share in Pattikonda in Kurnool district against KE Shyam Kumar of TDP, son of Deputy chief minister KE Krishnamurthy, with a margin of 4033 votes.
Sreedevi, the wife of slain YSR CP leader and the then in-charge of Pattikonda constituency C Narayana Reddy, entered the fray for the first time after her husband was murdered in 2017. She accused her contender Kumar in the case. However, the police dropped the charge against him.
In 2015, Mr. Krishnamurthy announced that his son, KE Shyam Kumar, would contest from Pattikonda instead of him.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
Jaganmohan Reddy to address media shortly
Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRCP chief and potentially the next chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, as the initial leads suggest, is expected to address the media shortly. He is currently leading with two-third majority of the 175-member State Assembly and is also set to win 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
TMC congratulates Jaganmohan Reddy for 'resounding victory'
As the YSR Congress Party might be headed for a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress congratulated YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy for "resounding victory" in Andhra Pradesh Assembly election.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
Victory of Andhra people, says Jaganmohan Reddy after trends suggest landslide victory for YSRCP
As initial leads suggested a landslide victory for Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party chief says, "This is the victory of Andhra Pradesh people."
The YSR Congress seems to be heading for a landslide victory with the party leading in 142 seats, leaving the ruling TDP way behind in the Assembly elections, according to the latest trends. Of the data available for 173 seats of the total 175, the Telugu Desam Party is leading in 29 seats with Pawan Kumar's Jan Kalyan in two.
Kuppam Assembly Election Results latest updates
Naidu regains lead in Kuppam bastion
After suffering an initial setback, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has regained lead in his bastion, the Kuppam Assembly constituency of Chittoor. However, his son Nara Lokesh is trailing with a margin of 10,000 votes in Mangalgiri.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
Chandrababu Naidu trails in Kuppam constituency
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly trailing in Kuppam constituency, in his native Chittoor distirct, from where he is seeking re-election to the Assembly for the ninth term. He is pitted against YSRCP's Krishna Chandra Mouli.
The chief minister's son Nara Lokesh is also reportedly trailing in Mangalagiri. It is to be noted that Naidu had called the Assembly election as a “life and death issue” for the people of Andhra Pradesh while YSRCP propagated that this would be the final electoral battle for the former, the self-styled “senior-most politician” in the country.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
Jana Sena fails to make any impact in Assembly polls
The Jana Sena, led by cine star Pawan Kalyan, has also failed to make any impact. Kalyan is currently trailing from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies.
AP Election Results 2019 latest updates
YSR Congress set to wrest power in Andhra as it leads in 145 seats
The Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party on Thursday is on course to register a massive victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, ending the five year-rule of the Telugu Desam Party. The 11 am trend suggests that the YSRCP is leading in 145 out of the 175 seats, while the TDP is leading in just 29 seats.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
