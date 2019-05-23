Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Jaganmohan Reddy congratulates Narendra Modi on BJP's performance, says fight for special status will continue

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LATEST Updates: Talking to the media at his residence in Amaravati, YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Reddy asserted that his fight for securing special category status for Andhra Pradesh would continue. However, he declined to speak about Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Jaganmohan Reddy over phone and congratulated him over the YSRC's thumping win in the general elections. Wishing Reddy all the best, Rao hoped he would lead Andhra Pradesh further on the path of progress and the relationship between the two states would get better.

YS Jagan Reddy is expected to be sworn-in on 30 May subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly stands at 88.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2019 HERE

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2019 HERE

With YSRCP leading on 149 seats, party chief Jaganmohan Reddy prepares to dethrone N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu is likely to tender his resignation today. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were leading on 25 seats while, the Jana Sena Party on one.

As initial leads suggested a landslide victory for Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party chief says, "This is the victory of Andhra Pradesh people."

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party on Thursday is on course to register a massive victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, ending the five year-rule of the Telugu Desam Party. The 11 am trend suggests that the YSRCP is leading in 145 out of the 175 seats, while the TDP is leading in just 29 seats. The Jana Sena, led by cine star Pawan Kalyan, has also failed to make any impact. Kalyan is currently trailing from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly trailing in Kuppam contituency, in his native Chittoor distirct, from where he is seeking re-election to the Assembly for the ninth term. He is pitted against YSRCP's Krishna Chandra Mouli. The chief minister's son Nara Lokesh is also reportedly trailing in Mangalagiri. It is to be noted that Naidu had called the Assembly election as a “life and death issue” for the people of Andhra Pradesh while YSRCP propagated that this would be the final electoral battle for the former, the self-styled “senior-most politician” in the country.

The exit polls had given that the YSRCP 111-135 seats in 175-member Assembly, others predicted that the TDP could win 90-111 seats. They predicted one to five seats for actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which made its electoral debut in 2019 General Election.

The YSCRCP was formed in March 2011 after Jaganmohan split from the Congress, accusing the Grand Old Party of ill-treating him following the death of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.