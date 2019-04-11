Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 voting LIVE Updates: Voting delayed at many booths due to malfunctioning EVMs; Naidu wants paper ballots

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: Voting has been delayed at a number of polling booths in Andhra Pradesh due to malfunctioning EVMs. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his demand to have the voting machines with paper ballots.

Jana Sena Party candidate Madhusudan Gupta has been arrested for damaging an EVM at Guntakal constituency in Anantapur district's Gutti town. The police said Gupta was angry with the polling staff for not displaying the names of the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies properly, after which he lifted the EVM and threw it on the floor.

YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at the Pulivendula constituency. In Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family cast their votes.

Meanwhile, polling has yet to start at one of the booths in Vijayawada.

Within 30 minutes of booths opening, two polls booths reported EVM malfunctioning. EVMs in booth no. 153 in Raptadu Assembly constituency in Anantapur district failed to work, as did the voting machines at polling booth no. 101 in Visakhapatnam East.

Voting has begun in the first Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation in June 2014. The elections are being held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Over 3.5 crore voters — 1,94,62,339 men, 1,98,79,421 women, 3,957 transgenders and 10.15 lakh first-time voters — will vote in 175 Assembly constituencies. The state has 56,908 service voters, while 5,323 NRIs from the state are also registered as voters.

Of the 46,120 polling stations, 8,514 have been classified as critical and 520 as affected by Left-Wing Extremism. On the eve of polling day, 197 companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed across Andhra Pradesh, in addition to 51,525 state police personnel, 60 companies of Andhra Pradesh Special Police, 4,500 Karnataka and 736 Odisha police for security will be deployed.

Voting will begin at 7 am, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking re-election for the ninth time from Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district. His son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.

As many as 2,118 candidates are in the fray for the Assembly election. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the YSR Congress Party, Congress, BJP and Jana Sena are also contesting.

Additionally, this will be the first time in its 37-year history that TDP is contesting without any allies.

Polling will end at 4 pm in the seats affected by Left-Wing Extremism, mostly those bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Authorities are using 2,684 GIS and GPS-fitted vehicles and personnel tracking devices, 67 drones and 1,200 body-worn cameras for surveillance and security monitoring.

In the 2014 Assembly election, TDP won 101 seats, YSRCP 68, BJP four, Navodayam Party 1 and an Independent candidate won one seat.

