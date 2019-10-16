You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Andheri West profile: Congress' Ashok Jadhav seeks to wrest seat from BJP's Ameet Satam

Politics FP Research Oct 16, 2019 22:25:35 IST

  • Andheri West is the 165th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 305553 electors in Andheri West. Out of the total, 160817 are male and 144730 are female electors

  • Ameet B Satam of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Andheri West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Andheri West profile: Congress Ashok Jadhav seeks to wrest seat from BJPs Ameet Satam

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name— Andheri West
Constituency Number—165
District Name—Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors—305553
Female Electors—144730
Male Electors— 160817
Third Gender—6
Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2009,  Congress candidate Ashok Bhau Jadhav won with 59,899 votes against Shiv Sena's Vishnu V. Korgaonkar who received  27,741 votes in his favour. In 2014, BJP's Ameet Bhaskar Satam won this seat with 59,022 votes against  Congress candidate and former MLA Ashok Bhau Jadhav who received 34,982 votes.

In 2019 elections, Congress is fielding Ashok Bhau Jadhav against BJP's Amit Satam in this constituency.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 22:25:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores