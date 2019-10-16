Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Andheri West profile: Congress' Ashok Jadhav seeks to wrest seat from BJP's Ameet Satam

Andheri West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Andheri West

Constituency Number—165

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—305553

Female Electors—144730

Male Electors— 160817

Third Gender—6

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Congress candidate Ashok Bhau Jadhav won with 59,899 votes against Shiv Sena's Vishnu V. Korgaonkar who received 27,741 votes in his favour. In 2014, BJP's Ameet Bhaskar Satam won this seat with 59,022 votes against Congress candidate and former MLA Ashok Bhau Jadhav who received 34,982 votes.

In 2019 elections, Congress is fielding Ashok Bhau Jadhav against BJP's Amit Satam in this constituency.