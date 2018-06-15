'And they say there's no strike': Arvind Kejriwal fumes as Delhi bureaucrats 'skip' meeting called by state govt

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing face-off between the AAP government in Delhi and IAS officers, the AAP said on Friday that Delhi Environment Secretary and its Pollution Control Committee Member Secretary skipped a meeting called by environment minster Imran Hussain.

Hussain called the meeting to review the status of prevailing pollution in Delhi at 5 pm in his office at the Delhi Secretariat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted that Delhi Environment secretary (IAS) and DPCC Member Secretary (DANICS) didn't attend the meeting called by Hussain on pollution in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet commented: "And they say there is no strike?"

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping in the Raj Niwas — the official accommodation-cum-office of LG Anil Baijal — since Monday evening.

They have been demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi government to end their undeclared strike and take action against officers who have struck work for "three months".

On 20 February, the chief secretary alleged he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the presence of Kejriwal at the chief minister's residence.

Following this, the IAS officers in Delhi were not attending routine meetings called by the ministers.