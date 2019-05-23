Anantapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Talari Rangaiah from YSRCP is leading with 53% votes at 3:35 PM

Anantapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 1,536,894 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 592,912

Male electors: 612,936

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyandurg, Tadpatri, Rayadurg, Uravakonda, Anantapur Urban, Guntakal, Singanamala (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is currently held by JC Diwakar Reddy of TDP. In 1999, too, Kalava Srinavasulu of TDP held the seat. Congress had won the seat in two consecutive years in between—both 2004 and 2009 elections were won by Anantha Venkata Ramy Reddy.

Demographics: Sitting MP JC Diwakar Reddy has announced that he will not contest elections this year. His son JC Kumar Reddy has got the ticket from TDP. Reddy, if he wins, will be faced with the challenge of breathing life into the constituency’s crippled economic growth. The Anantapuram district is a part of the Red Corridor and has seen little development owing to the Maoist movement.

