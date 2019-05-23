Co-presented by


Anantapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Talari Rangaiah from YSRCP is leading with 53% votes at 3:35 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:36:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Talari Rangaiah 61,799 Votes 53% Votes
TDP J. C. Pavan Reddy 47,427 Votes 41% Votes
CPI D. Jagadeesh 1,997 Votes 2% Votes
INC K. Rajivreddy 1,901 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 1,382 Votes 1% Votes
BJP Hamsa Devineni 570 Votes 0% Votes
IND S.V.P. Yadav 316 Votes 0% Votes
IND P. Rangaiah 307 Votes 0% Votes
IND Somanath Deshmukh 294 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vadde Kasinath 188 Votes 0% Votes
IND L. Rangaiah 147 Votes 0% Votes
RDP P. Radha Krishna 97 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI M. Venkatesulu 87 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI G. Lalitha 71 Votes 0% Votes
VJP Giddama Ranganayakulu 55 Votes 0% Votes
Anantapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 1,536,894 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 592,912

Male electors: 612,936

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyandurg, Tadpatri, Rayadurg, Uravakonda, Anantapur Urban, Guntakal, Singanamala (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is currently held by JC Diwakar Reddy of TDP. In 1999, too, Kalava Srinavasulu of TDP held the seat. Congress had won the seat in two consecutive years in between—both 2004 and 2009 elections were won by Anantha Venkata Ramy Reddy.

Demographics: Sitting MP JC Diwakar Reddy has announced that he will not contest elections this year. His son JC Kumar Reddy has got the ticket from TDP. Reddy, if he wins, will be faced with the challenge of breathing life into the constituency’s crippled economic growth. The Anantapuram district is a part of the Red Corridor and has seen little development owing to the Maoist movement.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:36:03 IST

