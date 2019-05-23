Co-presented by


Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Manish Tewari of Congress wins by over 46,000 votes

Politics May 23, 2019 19:24:25 IST

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 15,64,721

Female electors: 7,47,535

Male electors: 8,17,186

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Banga and Nawan Shahr Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Phillaur Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar assembly seats were added from erstwhile Ropar Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Garhshankar, Banga (SC), Nawan Shahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib (SC), Kharar, SAS Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Ravneet Singh won the seat in 2009. In 2014, SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumajra defeated Congress leader Ambika Soni.

Demographics: It covers the entire Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Rupnagar districts and parts of Hoshiarpur district. Rupnagar district has a population of 6,84,627 people comprising 3,57,485 males and 3,27,142 females. Of the total population, 74 percent lives in rural areas. The sex ratio of the district is 915 and its literacy rate is 82.19 percent. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has a population of 6,10,312 people with an SC population of 2,60,284.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 19:24:45 IST

