Anakapalli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi from YSRCP is leading with 49.3% votes at 3:33 PM

May 23, 2019 15:33:41 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi 59,813 Votes 49% Votes
TDP Adari Anand Kumar 48,922 Votes 40% Votes
JSP Chinthala Partha Sarathi 5,453 Votes 4% Votes
NOTA Nota 3,955 Votes 3% Votes
BJP Dr. Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana Rao (Dr. Vikram) 976 Votes 1% Votes
INC Ruthala Srirama Murthy 843 Votes 1% Votes
DBP Vadlamuri Krishna Swaroop 415 Votes 0% Votes
IND Appala Naidu Tummagunta 380 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) P.S. Ajay Kumar 295 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Taadi Veera Jagadeeshwari 181 Votes 0% Votes
JNJP K B Swaroop 153 Votes 0% Votes
 Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 1,401,474 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 582,294

Male electors: 561,825

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalle, Pendurthi, Yelamanchili, Payakaraopet (SC), Narsipatnam

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Telugu Desam Party’s Ganta Srinivasarao won the seat in 1999. However, Congress held sway over the seat in the next two terms -- Chalapathirao Pappala in 2004 and Sabbam Hari in 2009. The TDP made a comeback with Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao in 2014.

Demographics: Situated close to the Vizag Steel Plant, the Anakapalle constituency is an industrial hub and an important urban centre in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This region was considered a Congress stronghold in the beginning until 1984 when the TDP won the seat for the first time. However, with the resignation of sitting MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao from the party, the future of TDP appears bleak. Rao has meanwhile joined the YSRC banner. TDP has nominated Adari Anand.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:33:41 IST

