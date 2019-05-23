Anakapalli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi from YSRCP is leading with 49.3% votes at 3:33 PM

Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 1,401,474 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 582,294

Male electors: 561,825

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalle, Pendurthi, Yelamanchili, Payakaraopet (SC), Narsipatnam

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Telugu Desam Party’s Ganta Srinivasarao won the seat in 1999. However, Congress held sway over the seat in the next two terms -- Chalapathirao Pappala in 2004 and Sabbam Hari in 2009. The TDP made a comeback with Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao in 2014.

Demographics: Situated close to the Vizag Steel Plant, the Anakapalle constituency is an industrial hub and an important urban centre in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This region was considered a Congress stronghold in the beginning until 1984 when the TDP won the seat for the first time. However, with the resignation of sitting MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao from the party, the future of TDP appears bleak. Rao has meanwhile joined the YSRC banner. TDP has nominated Adari Anand.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.