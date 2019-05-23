Amroha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kunwar Danish Ali of BSP leading against BJP candidate

Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,44,242 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,14,796

Male electors: 8,29,446

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Amroha, Dhanaura (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Hasanpur, Naugawan Sadat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Raashid Alvi won the seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. In the 2004 elections, Independent candidate Harish Nagpal won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Devendra Nagpal of the Rashtriya Lok Dal registered a victory while BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar captured the seat in the last elections.

Demographics: Muslims and Jats have dominated the electoral landscape in Amroha. The constituency is part of the Muslim belt in Western Uttar Pradesh. In fact, Muslims constitute 70 percent of the total population of the district and form over 40 percent of the electorate in the constituency. Dalits also are found in sizeable numbers, especially in rural areas.

