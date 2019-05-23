Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Amritsar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Gurjeet Singh Aujla from INC is leading with 51.2% votes at 2:34 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:55:34 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC Gurjeet Singh Aujla 146,038 Votes 51% Votes
BJP Hardeep Singh Puri 116,426 Votes 41% Votes
AAAP Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal 5,952 Votes 2% Votes
CPI Daswinder Kaur 5,686 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 2,931 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar Mattu 1,134 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sham Lal Gandhiwadi 1,115 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shubham Kumar 775 Votes 0% Votes
IND Surjit Singh 557 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Gagandeep Kumar 424 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Lakhwinder Singh Sidhu 419 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandeep Singh 350 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohinder Singh 315 Votes 0% Votes
DPI(A) Satnam Singh 265 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar Bhatti 263 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Kewal Krishan 254 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bal Krishan 233 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohinder Singh Namdhari 215 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sarabjit Singh 209 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kashmir Singh 187 Votes 0% Votes
BSP(A) Kawaljit Singh Sahota 181 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harjinder Singh 178 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjeev Kumar 171 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chain Singh Bainka 166 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gautam 157 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suman Singh 155 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shamsher Singh 148 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jaspal Singh 114 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balwinder Singh 107 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kabal Singh 95 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chand Kumar 87 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 14,77,262

Female electors: 6,98,098

Male electors: 7,79,164

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Qadian and Batala Assembly segments were moved from the constituency in 2008. Attari and Raja Sansi Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Tarn Taran Lok Sabha constituency which ceased to exist in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Majitha, Amritsar North, Amritsar West (SC), Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amristar South, Attari (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Raghunandan Lal Bhatia won the seat, lost it to BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who won the 2006 bypoll as well and retained the seat till 2014. In 2014, senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh defeated BJP heavyweight Arun Jaitley.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Amritsar district. The Amritsar district ranks 8th in terms of area and 2ndin terms of population in the state. It has a population of 24,90,656 people as per Census 2011. The district is relatively more urbanised than the rest of the state.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:55:34 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile