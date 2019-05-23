Amritsar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Gurjeet Singh Aujla from INC is leading with 51.2% votes at 2:34 PM

Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 14,77,262

Female electors: 6,98,098

Male electors: 7,79,164

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Qadian and Batala Assembly segments were moved from the constituency in 2008. Attari and Raja Sansi Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Tarn Taran Lok Sabha constituency which ceased to exist in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Majitha, Amritsar North, Amritsar West (SC), Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amristar South, Attari (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Raghunandan Lal Bhatia won the seat, lost it to BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who won the 2006 bypoll as well and retained the seat till 2014. In 2014, senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh defeated BJP heavyweight Arun Jaitley.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Amritsar district. The Amritsar district ranks 8th in terms of area and 2ndin terms of population in the state. It has a population of 24,90,656 people as per Census 2011. The district is relatively more urbanised than the rest of the state.

