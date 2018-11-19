You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Amritsar attack: As SAD-Congress trade blame, AAP's HS Phoolka accuses Bipin Rawat of being 'behind the attack', later apologises

Politics FP Staff Nov 19, 2018 10:23:27 IST

A grenade attack on a religious congregation in Amritsar's Nirankari Bhawan on Sunday — which left three people dead and many injured — has drawn strong political reactions. While the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh vowed that he will not let the "forces of terror" destroy the hard-earned peace in the state, the Opposition spearheaded by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) cornered him for "playing with fire".

File image of Capt. Amarinder Singh. Image courtesy: Twitter/@capt_amarinder

File image of Capt. Amarinder Singh. Image courtesy: Twitter/@capt_amarinder

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted: "Peace and communal harmony in danger in Punjab under Congress rule. ...Cong govt should not play with fire and act to ensure Punjab does not slip back into vortex of violence." Badal cited that this was not the first instance of violence in the state as it followed the Maqsudan blast and Army Chief Bipin Rawat's warning to be alert of attempts to revive insurgency in the state.

While politicians and leaders reacted to Sunday's attack, AAP leader in Punjab HS Phoolka caused a stir with his statement accusing Army Chief Bipin Rawat of being "behind the attack".

However, later on Sunday, Phoolka apologised for his statement and expressed "regret". He tweeted that his statement was being "blown out of proportion."

The chief minister appealed to the people of Punjab to maintain peace in wake of the blast and urged them not to panic and to remain calm. While making an appeal to the people "not to panic and remain calm," the chief minister tweeted: "We will not let the forces of terror destroy our hard-earned peace. I appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace in the wake of Amritsar bomb blast. I urge them not to panic and to remain calm." He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the victims and free treatment for the injured. "Have asked the district administration to extend all help," Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, SAD leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also lashed out at the Punjab government for failing to stop repeated violence in the state. “First bombs and now grenade attack in Amritsar, what next Raja saab?” she asked, referring to Singh. “When will you and your ministers stop encouraging elements bent on disturbing hard won peace? Stop playing politics and get down to serious governance. Punjabis do not want to go back into dark era.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences for the blast victims saying that he was "deeply anguished by the act of violence". He said that he spoke to the Amarinder Singh to review the situation in the state and assured "strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the crime".

Union minister Arun Jaitley also reiterated that perpetrators of the act won't be spared by the government.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jhakar called the incident an "attempt to disturb peace in Punjab" and said that "all the security agencies should stay alert and coordinate with each other to maintain peace (in the state)". Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala urged the people of Punjab to "stay calm and maintain peace" and said that "forces of terror shall never succeed in their nefarious designs".

Earlier, Punjab police chief Suresh Arora had said that the incident "appears to have a terror angle" and that the police will investigate it as a terrorist act. “It (this incident) appears to have a terror angle because it is against a group (of people) and not against any individual. There is no reason to throw a hand grenade on a group of people, so we will take it as a terrorist act. Till proven otherwise, prima facie we will take it like that,” Arora had said.

Punjab was on alert following an intelligence input claiming that a group of six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in the Ferozepur area. The state was put on alert after four persons snatched an SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.


Updated Date: Nov 19, 2018 10:23 AM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores