Amreli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai wins

Amreli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,86,286

Female electors: 7,08,624

Male electors: 7,77,662

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Babra Assembly segment was scrapped in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Mahuva, Gariadhar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP bastion since 1991 but four-time MP Dileep Sanghani lost the seat to Congress’ Virijbhai Thummar in 2004. Since 2009, Thummar has lost to BJP’s Narainbhai Kachchadiya twice.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire district of Amreli and parts of Bhavnagar district. Amreli district, with a total population of 15,14,190 people, it has nearly 99,000 Muslims living. Patels in Amreli are prosperous and mostly engaged in the diamond and textile industries. The seat is likely to see a Congress versus BJP fight in the upcoming general election.

