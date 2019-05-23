Amravati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,11,365

Female electors: 7,63,315

Male electors: 8,48,050

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before 2008. Teosa Assembly segment was added from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur (SC). Melghat (ST), Achalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has a stronghold in this constituency since 1999. Anandrao Vithoba Adsul has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: As per reports, Dalit and Muslims form at least one-third of the electorate in the constituency. However, it is the Kunbi community which is the single most dominant electorate in Amravati, constituting around 30 percent of the population.

