Amravati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:18:39 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Athawale Sanjay Hirmanji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dyaneshwar Kashirao Mankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shrikant Ulhasrao Raibole 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vilas Sheshrao Thorat 0 Votes 0% Votes
ARP Gadevinod Milind 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Gunwant Deopare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Panchshila Vijay Mohod 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Nilesh Anandrao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Nilima Nitin Bhatkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJP Naredra Babulal Kathane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Yashwant Vilhekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raulbhau Laxmanrao Mohod 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pankaj Liladhar Meshram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pramod Laxman Meshram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Navnit Ravi Rana 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ambadas Shamrao Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Namdeorao Jamnekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravin Mahadeo Sarode 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Minakshi Someshwar Kurwade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Arun Motiramji Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Shamraoji Mankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Mahadeorao Sonone 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Bakshi Jamnekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Adsul Anandrao Vithoba 0 Votes 0% Votes
Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,11,365

Female electors: 7,63,315

Male electors: 8,48,050

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before 2008. Teosa Assembly segment was added from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur (SC). Melghat (ST), Achalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has a stronghold in this constituency since 1999. Anandrao Vithoba Adsul has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: As per reports, Dalit and Muslims form at least one-third of the electorate in the constituency. However, it is the Kunbi community which is the single most dominant electorate in Amravati, constituting around 30 percent of the population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:18:39 IST

