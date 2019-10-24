Amravati Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Amravati Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name – Amravati

Constituency Number – 38

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors –3,45,242

Female Electors –1,68,040

Male Electors –1,77,189

Others –13

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2004, BJP candidate Jagdish Gupta lost to Congress' Dr Deshmukh Sunil Panjabrao who won with almost 81,698 votes, and then became an Independent candidate. In 2009, Congress candidate Raosaheb Shekhawat took over him with 61,331 votes. In 2014, Panjabrao after changing to BJP, won against the Congress candidate with 84,033 votes.

In 2019 Assembly election, the main challenge is likely to be between BJP's Panjabrao and Congress' Sulbha Sanjay Khodke. Also in fray are Dr Moin Mufeez Deshmukh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr Roshan Prabhakarrao Ardak of Aam Aadmi Party, Raju Madhukarrao Kalane of Kisan Samaj Party (S) and Alim Patel Mo. Wahid of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Demographics: The city is the administrative centre of the district. It has a total population of 788,327 people.

