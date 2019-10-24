Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Amravati Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 11:02:30 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMHP Rahulbhau Mohod Alias “buddhaputra” 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravin Mahadev Alias Maroti Sarode 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Pramod Damodarrao Wakode 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohhammad Ejaj Mohammad Yunus 0 Votes 0% Votes
KSP(S) Raju Madhukarrao Kalane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramkrishna Adkuji Mahajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sulbha Sanjay Khodke 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sindhu Tai Vilas Ingle 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSUP Raosaheb Gondane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhav Jalbaji Karegaonkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kishoranand Ajabrao Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
JADP Chaudhari Wasudeo Kashinathrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhau Purushottam Bagdi 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Alim Patel Mo. Wahid 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abhijit Rajendra Dalvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Dhananjay Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dr. Moin Mufeez Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganesh Manohar Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Sunil Panjabrao Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAP Dr. Roshan Prabhakarrao Ardak 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Amravati functions as the administrative centre of the district. It has a total population of over 7 lakh people

  • This year the total electors in Amravti are 345242, of which 1,68,040 are female and 1,77,189 are male

  • In 2014, Dr Deshmukh S Panjabrao of the BJP won against the INC candidate with 84,033 votes

Amravati Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Amravati Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

File image of an EVM. Reuters

Constituency Name – Amravati

Constituency Number – 38

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors –3,45,242

Female Electors –1,68,040

Male Electors –1,77,189

Others –13

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2004, BJP candidate Jagdish Gupta lost to Congress' Dr Deshmukh Sunil Panjabrao who won with almost 81,698 votes, and then became an Independent candidate. In 2009, Congress candidate Raosaheb Shekhawat took over him with 61,331 votes. In 2014, Panjabrao after changing to BJP, won against the Congress candidate with 84,033 votes.

In 2019 Assembly election, the main challenge is likely to be between BJP's Panjabrao and Congress' Sulbha Sanjay Khodke. Also in fray are Dr Moin Mufeez Deshmukh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr Roshan Prabhakarrao Ardak of Aam Aadmi Party, Raju Madhukarrao Kalane of Kisan Samaj Party (S) and Alim Patel Mo. Wahid of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Demographics:  The city is the administrative centre of the district. It has a total population of 788,327 people.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 11:02:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores