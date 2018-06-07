Amit Shah's meeting with Uddhav Thackeray is much ado about nothing, says Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday alleged that BJP president Amit Shah's meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence was "hyped" with a view to divert attention of the common people from various issues.

Nirupam also questioned "deployment of police personnel" outside his suburban residence while Shah was in the city on on Wednesday.

As part of the BJP's outreach programme, Shah separately met Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, industrialist Ratan Tata, apart from Thackeray. His scheduled meeting with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar couldn't take place as the melody queen was unwell.

"Amit Shah's visit to 'Matoshree' is being hyped just to divert attention of people from basic issues. Mumbai has been let down by ShivSena-BJP. They have failed Mumbaikars on every front. Infra,cleanliness,healthcare and water supply. Their mutual fight is mutually agreed melodrama," Nirupam said in a tweet.

Not only police officials today kept a watch on MRCC President @sanjaynirupam since morning because BJP's Amit Shah visited Mumbai but a team of police officials also followed him around & kept a watch violating his fundamental rights. #ShahFearsNirupamhttps://t.co/McesykRiQ5 pic.twitter.com/di2GMP7z55 — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) June 6, 2018

"Amit Shah is in city today and same time heavy police bandobast at my home. Why? Why BJP is so fearful with our questions? Or they are now exposed with their lies which have rattled them?" he questionned in another tweet.

Nirupam alleged that he was being "followed" by the police.

"Though I was not scheduled to hold any protest against the BJP still I was still being followed by police. This shows that the BJP-led government does not trust its own law and order machinery," he told PTI.

Responding to a query on deployment of police personnel outside Nirupam's residence, DCP, Zone IX, Paramjeet Singh Dahia said, "It was not a house arrest".