Amit Shah visits Lucknow, meets Yogi Adityanath, senior RSS cadre but doesn't discuss Ram temple

Lucknow: Apparently, with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP president Amit Shah was on a day-long visit in Lucknow Wednesday and held a meeting with party workers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior RSS office-bearers Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabole also took part in the meeting.

"Senior RSS office-bearers praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of the BJP chief (Amit Shah). At the meeting, the emphasis was laid on disseminating information pertaining to various welfare schemes and achievements of the Centre and state government among the masses, especially in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," a Uttar Pradesh BJP leader said. Another senior leader of the party's state unit said that the UP government briefed the party president and senior office-bearers of the RSS about achievements of the state government, which it had accomplished in one-and-half years. "The government also informed the meeting about renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj and a host of welfare measures taken by it," he said. Both the deputy chief ministers, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and senior party office bearers took part in the meeting.

RSS joint general secretary (sah-sarkaryavah) Gopal, who was also present in the meeting told reporters, "In this meeting, we deliberated over topical issues. The feedback which our workers gather, they convey it when we meet after almost six months. Today, our swayamsevaks working in 40 organisations in Uttar Pradesh gathered here for a regular and routine meeting, which is held from time-to-time. Different programmes and future plans are discussed. People from the BJP also come." When asked whether any discussion was held on the Ram Temple (in Ayodhya), he said, "No discussions were held on Ram Temple." On being asked if any discussion was held on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gopal said, "No discussions were held in this regard."

When contacted, UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said, "The BJP holds regular meetings on the issue of development. This was not a political meeting and was held in the context of larger interest of the nation. Issues of national importance were deliberated upon."