Amit Shah violated poll code by using loudspeakers near hospitals during Ahemdabad rally, complains Gujarat Congress

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint of model code violation during BJP chief and party's Gandhinagar nominee Amit Shah's 30 March rally cum roadshow alleging that loudspeakers were used near hospitals.

In its complaint sent to Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Murali Krishna through fax, the Opposition party demanded necessary action against Shah for "violating" the poll code.

On 30 March, Shah addressed a gathering near Sardar Patel's statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad before participating in a 4 km-long road show from Naranpura to Ghatlodia. He then left for Gandhinagar to file his nomination papers.

In its complaint, the Congress alleged that despite knowing that three big hospitals with emergency and trauma care are situated close to the Sardar Patel statue, loudspeakers were used during Shah's rally at the venue. Such use of the loudspeakers near the hospitals is a clear violation of the model code of conduct, the party said.

CEO Krishna said he has directed collectors of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to inquire into the matter. "I have received that complaint. I have directed collectors of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts to conduct an inquiry into the matter," he said.

The Congress claimed that thousands of commuters and local residents were stranded because stages were erected on the entire route of the roadshow. Roads were also blocked without any prior announcement by the administration or police, it stated. "Common people were stranded for hours due to this roadshow, as traffic was stopped on busy roads," the complaint stated. The Opposition party urged the CEO to take necessary action against Shah for the alleged violation of model code.

Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on 23 April. The model code of conduct came into effect on 10 March when the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for general elections, to be held in seven phases beginning 11 April.

