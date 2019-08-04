Amit Shah to introduce J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow: Law will grant 10% reservation to EWS in state

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Monday for implementation of the 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told ANI on Saturday that government had taken up the issue on Friday's business advisory committee meeting with the opposition leaders and that in pursuance to that the copy of the Bill has been circulated among the members.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

It seeks to extend the 10 percent quota to economically weaker sections to the state which has special constitutional provisions.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President's Rule at present.

After the bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from 10 percent quota.

"People should get the benefit of it. I don't think anybody would oppose it. We are bringing the bill with good intentions," a BJP leader said.

The 10 percent reservation for EWS was introduced in the country through the 103rd Constitution amendment in January this year. Several state governments have implemented the reservation since then.

The proposed legislation could not be brought before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly which has been dissolved.

The Parliament has earlier passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion, and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).