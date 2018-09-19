Amit Shah to hold meeting with Goa BJP leaders today; plans to discuss portfolio distribution, alliance with MGP, GFP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will hold a meeting with leaders from the Goa unit of the party on Wednesday, with Goa BJP chief Vijay Tendulkar, and BJP MPs Sripad Naik and Narendra Sawaikar expected to be in attendance.

According to India Today, Shah plans to discuss portfolio distribution and alliance management with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) as well.

The move to work out a plan and prevent any political crisis comes after the opposition Congress staked claim to power in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been receiving treatment at AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

As per a report from NDTV, Shah has already contacted Goa Forward Party's Vijay Sardesai, a minister in the BJP-led government, after the latter party rejected a plan to have MGP leader and PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar take charge as deputy chief minister in the coastal state.

Sardesai, however, told CNN-News18 that he appreciated the prompt action by the BJP chief. The town planning minister in the state cabinet has reportedly been upset about rumours that Dhavalikar would be made the chief minister of the state after merging his party with the BJP.

Sardesai, with three MLAs, is said to have for long nourished chief ministerial ambitions.

Shah also held a meeting with Ram Lal, one of the three leaders who was sent to the state to assess the ground situation and talk to MLAs and allies, DNA reported. The central observers briefed the leadership about the ground situation and possible options. Shah, later, visited Parrikar in AIIMS on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned the Congress for not showing any sensitivity towards the ailing Parrikar. Interacting with Delhi's women press corps, she said that the Congress was out to take advantage and playing politics out of Parrikar's ailment. "The chief minister is ill. That is why he is not attending his office. What Congress is doing, shows their desperation and lust for power," she said, adding the party has lost all the morals.