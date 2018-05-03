You are here:
Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow ahead of Assembly polls in state later this year

Politics PTI May 03, 2018 13:37:23 IST

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will arrive in Bhopal on Friday to address party workers in the state where Assembly polls are due later this year.

Shah will arrive in Bhopal from Bengaluru and address the state-level meeting of the BJP workers and office-bearers at the Dusshera Maidan on Friday, a party spokesman said.

Amit Shah

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

Due to Shah's busy schedule in view of the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled to be held next week, the BJP chief's other meetings in the state capital have been cancelled, he said.

After addressing the party workers at the Dussehra Maidan, Shah will go back to Bengaluru, the spokesman added.

The Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due around the end of this year.

The Congress had last month appointed Kamal Nath as the Madhya Pradesh party president to revive its fortunes in the state where it is out of power for over a decade.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 13:37 PM

