Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister; holds meeting to familiarise himself with issues, says official

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the Union home minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.

Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home — GK Reddy and Nityananda Rai — also took charge Saturday.