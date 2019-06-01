Co-presented by


You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister; holds meeting to familiarise himself with issues, says official

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 01, 2019 16:20:34 IST

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the Union home minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.

Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home — GK Reddy and Nityananda Rai — also took charge Saturday.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 16:20:34 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores