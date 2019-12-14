You are here:
Amit Shah says Citizenship Amendment Act causing ‘stomach ache’ to Congress, accuses party of stoking violence against new law

Politics Press Trust of India Dec 14, 2019 17:00:51 IST

  • Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act

  • Shah said that the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill has caused a 'stomach ache' to the Opposition party

  • Shah said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has met him over the issue

Giridih: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act. Shah, addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's  Giridih, said that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a "stomach ache" to the Opposition party.

Amit Shah says Citizenship Amendment Act causing ‘stomach ache’ to Congress, accuses party of stoking violence against new law

File image of Amit Shah. PTI

"We have brought the amended Citizenship Act and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it," he said. The BJP president also assured the people of the northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will be not be affected.

"I assure (the people of) Assam and (other) northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language, and political rights will be untouched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them," he said.

Shah said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has met him over the issue. "I assured him (Sangma) of constructively discussing the issues to find a solution," Shah added.

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 17:00:51 IST

