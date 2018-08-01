Amit Shah reminds Congress that NRC was the 'soul of Assam Accord': BJP chief left Opposition red-faced

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday cornered the Congress with its own narrative by reminding the party that detection of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants was the decision of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The move is likely to leave Congress, known for its pro-minority stand, red-faced in front of its core voter base and the Assamese people, who are a linguistic majority in Assam.

The BJP chief was responding to the Congress' objection on the ongoing updation process of the National Register of Citizens.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP chief in Rajya Sabha said, “The NRC is the soul of the Assam Accord which the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had signed and it clearly stipulates that every single illegal immigrant would be identified and his name struck off the voter’s list.”

Shah's remarks certainly upset the Congress' attempt to raise concern that the names of many citizens would be left out.

Congress leader Anand Sharma had earlier said during a debate in Rajya Sabha, “It was important for the Opposition to register its concern with regard to disenfranchising our own citizens, who have been from other states or from Assam as indigenous people should be rendered refugees in our country. This is a humanitarian aspect.”

Significantly, the very idea of identification of illegal migrants from Bangladesh living in Assam emerged from the demand of All Assam Students Union and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, the organisations which led the six-year-long historic Assam Movement that culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.

The Assam Accord, which was signed between agitating parties and the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on behalf of the Government of India, agreed that the illegal migrants should be identified and sent back to Bangladesh.

Section 5.8 of the accord clearly mentions, “Foreigners who came to Assam on or after March 25 1971 shall continue to be detected deleted and expelled in accordance with law. Immediate and practical steps to be taken to expel such foreigners (sic).”

The ongoing NRC updation process is seen as well within the guidelines set by the Assam Accord. But the Congress, along with its allies, was creating ruckus even after the Centre and the state government’s repeated assurance that no genuine citizen would be left out from the final NRC.

The BJP chief was prompt enough to sense the public mood in Assam and hence maintained, “Congress could not summon the courage to implement the Assam Accord because of its vote bank politics and its indifference towards national security and interests of Indian citizens.”

The Assam Accord has all along been seen as a crisis management measure rather than a promise meant to be kept. There was hardly any convincingly sincere effort during the Congress regime to implement it.

Though the Accord was signed in 1985, the Centre took a formal decision to update the NRC only in 1999 during the NDA regime led by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Centre then also granted a sum of Rs 20 lakh, out of which Rs 5 lakh was released to the state government, to proceed with the procedure of NRC updation. But it remained unutilised.

An article published in The Sentinel says that in 2004, the AASU gave a boycott call to the then prime minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Assam during the Indo-ASEAN car rally, protesting the Centre’s reluctance to update the NRC. This forced the government to hold a tripartite talk with AASU. But nothing progressed beyond talks.

On July 2009, Assam Public Works filed a case in the Supreme Court, demanding updation of NRC.

In 2010, the Union Home Secretary decided in a tripartite talk to hold pilot projects of NRC updation to areas namely Chaygaon and Barpeta. But violence erupted in Barpeta district in protest against it which claimed four lives and the project was shelved.

It was only after the Supreme Court intervened that the NRC updation process resumed in full swing in 2015.

The flip-flop of the Congress regime in implementing the NRC process is seen as its reluctance to implement the NRC updation in accordance with its politics of minority appeasement.

Many times, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had maintained that there was no Bangladeshi infiltrator in Assam. But this cost the Congress dear.

The BJP wooed the majority Assamese with a convincing poll pitch to identify and deport Bangladeshis in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 2016 Assembly poll.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP unprecedentedly secured 7 seats out of 14 in Assam. In the Assembly polls later, it formed the first BJP government in the state, leaving the Congress frantically fishing for Assamese votes.

Reminding the Congress that it was a Congress government which agreed to update NRC but finally backed out of it for political gains, the BJP supremo only cornered the Congress in its home turf.