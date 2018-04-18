Amit Shah nominates Jabalpur Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Singh as Madhya Pradesh's new BJP state unit chief

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday nominated Jabalpur Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Singh as the new president of Madhya Pradesh's BJP unit.

The development has come a day after Khandwa Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan resigned from the post.

Chauhan, along with Rajasthan BJP President and Jaipur city MLA Ashok Parnami and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) Lok Sabha MP K. Hari Babu, were nominated as members of the BJP National Executive Council by Shah.

According to sources, the decision to appoint a new BJP president in Madhya Pradesh was made keeping in mind the Assembly polls slated for later in 2018.

The other names discussed for the post were Madhya Pradesh ministers Bhupendra Singh, Narottam Mishra, Rajendra Shukla and state BJP General Secretary V.D. Sharma.

All nominations are immediately effective, as per a letter from BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.