Amit Shah moves proposal to scrap Article 370; Mehbooba mourns 'darkest day in Indian democracy'; BJP leaders hail 'historical day'

In an announcement that triggered massive chaos in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature. President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, formalising this.

Moreover, Shah is set to address both Houses today in wake of the prevailing tense situation in the Valley, following the imposition of Section 144 and house arrest of prominent leaders such as NCP chief Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Muft and Sajad Lone. All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, including TV networks and landlines.

While most politicians from BJP hail the announcement as 'historic', others mark the decision as the 'darkest day in democracy'.

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said, "It (the announcement) will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent." She further blamed the government of terrorising the people of Jammu and Kashmir and stated that 'India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.'

Omar Abdullah, vice-president of National Conference and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister called the decision 'shocking' and stated that this move 'was a total betrayal' of the people's trust in the government.

He further went on to state that the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35 A 'raise fundamental questions on the state's accession' which were 'on the very terms enunciated by these articles'.

Historian Ramachandra Guha likened the current President's move to one of his predecessor's — that of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who passed the Emergency order in 1975.

Human rights and legal aid organisation from Pakistan AGHS echoed similar thoughts as Abdulla and Mufti, saying, "India has violated the mandate of the Kashmiri people and subjected them to the violence unleashed by state."

Tamil Nadu's DMK party president MK Stalin said, "Democracy has been murdered."

Meanwhile, national general secretary of BJP Ram Madhav hailed it as a 'glorious day'.

What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 5, 2019

Former Minister of External Affairs and BJP senior leader Sushma Swaraj called it a 'bold decision' taken by the government.

बहुत साहसिक और ऐतिहासिक निर्णय. श्रेष्ठ भारत - एक भारत का अभिनन्दन.

A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - one India. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 5, 2019

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former finance minister Arun Jaitley congratulated the prime minister for correcting a 'historic blunder' that 'came in through the back door.'

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik described the Centre's move on Article 370 of the Constitution, as a "historic and bold decision".

Other BJP members like party MLA from Uttar Pradesh Dhirendra Singh and BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti also called it a 'historic day'.

RSS congratulated the government on the move, claiming it was 'highly necessary for the interests of the whole country including Jammu and Kashmir.'

BJP ally, Shiv Sena's president Uddhav Thackeray said the government's move on Article 370 is fulfillment of the dream of late Bal Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Today, our country has become fully independent," Thackeray said. He asked the opposition parties to "leave aside their political shoes" and support sovereignty of India as reported by PTI.

While Shiv Sena leader and current President of Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackery reacted to Centre's decision by saying that 'Kashmir now truly a part of India.'

AAP, too, has extended its support to the Centre's resolution on removing Article 370, with its chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that the party hopes "this will bring peace and development in the state."