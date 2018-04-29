'Congress is power hungry': Amit Shah mocks Jan Aakrosh rally, says it highlights party's growing irrelevance

Ahead of Congress' Jan Aakrosh rally on Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah described the party as power hungry.

"A dynasty and their courtiers, who were voted out of state after state by 'Jan Aadesh' (people's mandate), now pretend to represent 'Jan Aakrosh' (people's anger). Sunday's Congress rally is nothing but a 'Parivar Aakrosh rally' which highlights their increasing irrelevance", Shah tweeted ahead of the Congress rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his party's "efforts to trample every institution" of the country just because of their "power hungry nature".

"If the Congress wants to see ‘Jan Aakrosh' they should see the results of election after election where their party has been comprehensively defeated across the length and breadth of India. People are not tolerating Congress lies, empty promises, corruption and communalism", Shah added.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reacting to the rally, described it as one held in the "quest of power", News18 reported.

Taking strong exception to Rahul's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad said that Rahul was trying to galvanise his party members that was "skeptical of his leadership, having faced loss after loss ever since he has taken over the reins of his party".