Amit Shah meets Maharashtra BJP committee to discuss 2019 polls after calling on Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday night met the state executive committee of the Maharashtra BJP to take stock of the political situation in the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve were among those present at the meeting late on Wednesday night at the state government's guest house, Sahyadri.

The discussion followed Shah's meeting with the sulking ally Shiv Sena's president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in suburban Bandra.

Sources in the BJP said Shah discussed the political situation in the state, especially after the two Lok Sabha bypolls, in which the BJP retained Palghar and lost Bhandara-Gondiya to NCP.

"Preparations for the 2019 polls and how to ensure that programmes and policies of the state and central government reach the common man were the issues which were discussed," sources said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam claimed that the BJP violated the model code of conduct in force for the coming Legislative Council polls by holding a political meeting at a government guest house.

The election commission should take necessary action, he demanded.