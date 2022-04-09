Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal on 16-17 April

This will be Amit Shah's first visit to the state after the last year's Assembly elections, according to sources in the BJP

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from 16 April.

This will be Amit Shah's first visit to the state after the last year's Assembly elections, according to sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He is likely to hold a series of meetings with the party workers during his visit to the state. According to sources, the home minister is likely to visit the state on 16 and 17 April. He is also likely to take part in the programme "Three Bigha Corridor" in Cooch Behar on 16 April.

Amit Shah is also likely to visit the BSF camp at the India-Bangladesh border, said sources.

Sources further informed that Amit Shah on 17 April is likely to visit Kolkata where he may hold a meeting with the party MLAs and top state leaders of the BJP.

During the meeting, Shah is likely to take details on the internal evaluation of the state committee of the party on the outcome of the Assembly elections. Notably, the five-member panel set up by the BJP had submitted its report to the Union Home Minister on the Birbhum violence in which nine people were charred to death. In view of the incidents in Birbhum, discussion on the law and order situation in the state is also likely to take place during Shah's visit.

