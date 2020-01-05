Amit Shah-led BJP delegation to mobilise support for CAA by reaching out to 3 crore families from today

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit households across the country on 5 January as part of their exercise to contact three crore families in 10 days to mobilise support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and take on Opposition parties over their campaign against the law.

While Shah will be in the National Capital, party working president JP Nadda will visit households in Ghaziabad, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur and Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaipur, on the first day of the campaign, BJP general secretary Anil Jain told reporters.

At the press conference, Jain said Indian Muslims have no reason to worry over any citizenship exercise, be it the National Population Register (NPR) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and asserted that India's only religion is its Constitution.

He said a nationwide consultation will be held whenever a decision on rolling out the NRC, which is a part of the party's manifesto, is taken but noted that there is no such proposal now.

Asked about concerns among Muslims over the draft of citizenship measures, he said, "As BJP's national general secretary, I can say with full responsibility that no Indian Muslim can have any danger from whatever measures come into place, be it NPR or NRC."

"The Constitution will take care of their concerns. India has only one religion which is its Constitution," Jain said. He accused opposition parties of misleading the minorities by stoking their fears and concerns for political reasons.

The Congress and the BJP's other rivals are inciting "rebellion and anarchy" in the country due to their politics of appeasement, Jain alleged. The persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who are the intended beneficiaries of the Act, have been victims of atrocities in their countries, he said, adding that those opposing it have shown extreme insensitivity. People will be urged to extend their support to CAA by posting social media messages and photographs, Jain said.

