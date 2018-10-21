Amit Shah lauds BJP's 'impressive' show in Jammu and Kashmir ULB polls, says party has earned people's trust

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah said Saturday his party had earned the trust of people in Jammu and Kashmir with its "impressive" show in the urban local body polls in the state.

"These results are a reflection of aspiration of people of Jammu and Kashmir, who want to move away from politics of strife towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of development. I thank them for their continued support and assure them that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to realise their dreams," he tweeted.

"Congratulations to karyakartas of the state BJP and state president Ravinder Raina for BJP's impressive performance in the recently held urban local body polls. BJP has won 212 and 106 wards in Jammu and Kashmir region respectively. You have earned trust of the people," he added.

The BJP swept the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections and made some advances in Kashmir, by winning 100 wards in the valley, in the four-phased Urban Local Bodies elections in the state that were marred by boycott by the NC and PDP.