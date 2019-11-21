Amit Shah kicks off BJP's Jharkhand election campaign in Latehar district, lauds CM for 'freeing' state from Naxals

Ahead of the five-phased Jharkhand Assembly polls slated to begin on 30 November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah kick-started the BJP campaign on Thursday in the state. He addressed his first rally in Jharkhand's Latehar district, with the promise of catapulting the state to the top position in terms of development.

According to reports, Shah is likely to hold over 20 public rallies and meetings during theelections in the state.

"People’s vote will decide the next government in Jharkhand which will rule for five years," BJP leader Amit Shah said while addressing the rally. “While voting, you must not think that you are choosing a minister, chief minister or legislator, you must vote for the development of Jharkhand," he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Manika, Latehar, Jharkhand. https://t.co/pnujq5DZeH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 21, 2019

He lauded the Raghubar Das government for "freeing" the state from the Naxal menace in the last five years. "Atal ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) created Jharkhand and Narendra Modi will embellish and spruce it up," he told voters at the election rally in Manika constituency.

He slammed the Opposition parties Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by questioning what they had done in the past five years for the poor. The Union minister claimed that BJP leader and chief minister Raghubar Das has put Jharkhand on the "part of development".

Shah called the Ayodhya verdict given by the Supreme Court as a 'historic' decision and slammed the Congress for 'not letting the case continue' and stalling the process of building a Ram temple at the disputed site.

"People kept dying, youth sacrificed their lives, but the dream of statehood remained unfulfilled under Congress rule," he added. The senior BJP leader also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to give an account of what his party had done for the tribal community in the state.

Shah thanked the Jharkhand unit of the party for giving him the opportunity to launch the poll campaign from Latehar district, the land of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

