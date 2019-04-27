Amit Shah in Jharkhand; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi works 365-days a year, Rahul 'baba' vacations in every 2 months, says BJP chief

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: At his Palamu rally on Saturday, BJP chief Amit Shah began with a paean to Narendra Modi, whom he said he has been working with for the past 20 years. "In these 20 years, he has never taken a day's holiday. But these mahamilavat's leaders...especially Rahul baba goes on a holiday every two months. Every MP is worried, his mother is also worried. Yet Narendra Modi ji works tirelessly for 18 hours out of 24 hours a day," the BJP chief said.
Saturday marks the last day of campaigning in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies which are headed to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.
With his big nomination day coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the campaign trail on Saturday when he will address public rallies at Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.
The fourth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place across 71 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on 29 April. Voting will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Rahul will be in the Congress' mainstays of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, while his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a road show in Unnao and will address a public meeting at Barabanki.
After completing the nomination process, Modi addressed a rally at Banda in Madhya Pradesh, where he slammed the Congress state government on charges of stealing electricity and cheating the people of the state. He then headed towards Mumbai in Maharashtra where he addressed a public rally along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. At the rally, Modi cited a survey to support his claim that the Congress will not get more than 50 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, miffed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disclosure that she sends him kurtas and sweets, Mamata Banerjee Friday said that the people of Bengal will offer him 'rosogollas' made of clay with fillings of gravel instead of votes.
The Trinamool Congress supremo had earlier said that the BJP will score a "big rosogolla", also invoked in the state to mean a score zero in examination due to the shape of the famed sweet. West Bengal sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.
Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 11:23:00 IST
Amit Shah in Palamu latest updates
BJP chief hits out at Rahul at Jharkhand rally, says he takes holidays every two months
Shatrughan Sinha lauds Muhammad Ali Jinnah for playing role in India's Independence
Shatrughan Sinha, who recently left BJP and joined Congress, on Friday lauded Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they all had a role to play for India's independence. “The Congress family has everyone from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru to the late Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi… This is one party which had the most important role in the development and freedom of the country. This is why I joined the Congress," he said.
Was able to attend rallies in spite of aircraft snag, tweets Rahul Gandhi
On Friday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was delayed by over three hours while on his way to Patna, after his flight developed technical issues. "I managed to attend all the rallies scheduled for today in Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra," the Congress chief wrote on Twitter.
Prakash Raj slams BJP over candidate's lack of grasp over issues
Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who is contesting from Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate, on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP government by posting a video of its candidate Ranjeeta Koli who is contesting from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat. In the video, Koli was apparently unable to reply to a question by a news reporter who asked her on the development she would like to bring in her constituency after winning the elections.
Raj however incorrectly attributed the woman in the video to be the BJP candidate from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. However, according to the party it has fielded Sanghamitra Maurya from Badaun Parliamentary constituency.
Amit Shah to hold meetings at Jharkhand and Odisha
BJP president Amit Shah will cover Daltonganj in Jharkhand and Morada and Duburi in Odisha in campaigns today.
Narendra Modi to return to Uttar Pradesh for rallies in three places
Saturday marks the last day of campaigning in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies which are headed to polls in the fourth phase on Monday. With his big nomination day coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the campaign trail on Saturday when he will address public rallies at Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP chief hits out at Rahul at Jharkhand rally, says he takes holidays every two months
Shatrughan Sinha lauds Muhammad Ali Jinnah for playing role in India's Independence
Was able to attend rallies in spite of aircraft snag, tweets Rahul Gandhi
On Friday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was delayed by over three hours while on his way to Patna, after his flight developed technical issues. "I managed to attend all the rallies scheduled for today in Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra," the Congress chief wrote on Twitter.
Prakash Raj slams BJP over candidate's lack of grasp over issues
By opting out of Varanasi contest against Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi chose her battles wisely
After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision to refrain from contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, nothing resonates more forcefully than author C JoyBell C’s famous quote, “Choose your battles wisely. After all, life isn’t measured by how many times you stood up to fight.”
Surely, it would set the clock back of the slim chance of reviving the Congress in a state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Surely, it disappointed the party workers, who had hoped that the entry of the Congress general secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh would galvanise the party's moribund organisational structure, attract the youth and bring Dalits and minorities back to the party fold once again.
Amit Shah to hold meetings at Jharkhand and Odisha
BJP president Amit Shah will cover Daltonganj in Jharkhand and Morada and Duburi in Odisha in campaigns today.
Narendra Modi to return to Uttar Pradesh for rallies in three places
