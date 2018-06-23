Football world cup 2018

Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: BJP president reviews party's strategy, preparation ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 18:21:05 IST

Jammu: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the party's preparations and strategy for the Lok Sabha election due next year during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the saffron party withdrew support from the PDP-led government.

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

Shah, who reached the winter capital this morning for a day-long trip, will address a rally to mark "historic martyrdom anniversary" of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The BJP chief was accorded a rousing reception with party's youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house.

"The BJP president chaired several meeting and reviewed organisational functioning, preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and its strategy," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

Shah chaired the election committee meeting of the party to discuss the issues for the next election, he said.

The top leadership of the party's state unit briefed the BJP chief about the political situation after the imposition of the governor's rule.

The leaders have briefed him about the forthcoming programmes of the party in Jammu and Kashmir in view of Lok Sabha polls and also gave him an elaborate briefing about the current programmes in the state.

Shah's public address later in the day assumes significance given the evolving political situation in the state after the withdrawal of support by his party from Mehbooba Mufti Government on 19 June.

The party president was accompanied by state unit chief Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders.


