Amit Shah in Assam: Give 5 more yrs to BJP and state will become flood-free, vows home minister
Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Samaroh rally, Shah alleged that the Congress and Badruddin Ajmal (of the AIUDF), if they come to power, would 'open all gates to welcome infiltrators as they constitute their vote bank'.
The Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will "open all gates to infiltrators" and only the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can safeguard Assam, Union home minister Amit Shah claimed in his first election rally in the poll-bound state on Sunday.
Shah further claimed that Congress rule in Assam only led to bloodshed "in which thousands of youths lost their lives".
Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Samaroh rally, Shah alleged that the Congress and Badruddin Ajmal (of the AIUDF), if they come to power, will "open all gates to welcome infiltrators as they constitute their vote bank".
He asserted that only the BJP government under Modi can stop this. Shah pointed to the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to support his claims.
"The Congress accused the BJP of being communal but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam," charged the Union home minister. "One thing is sure, Assam is not safe in the hands of Congress and AIUDF," he alleged.
The Congress has formed Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election, likely to be held in March-April.
He also accused the Congress of continuing the divide and rule policy of the British: "Congress continued the British policy of divide and rule. They created a divide between Adivasis and non-Adivasis, Assamese people and hill peoples, Bodos and non-Bodos. In 20 years there was only bloodshed and 10,000 Assamese youths were killed by bullets fired by the Congress."
Appealing to the people of the state to vote for the BJP, Shah said Assam has become "bullet-free and agitation-free" and the next saffron dispensation will make the state "flood-free".
