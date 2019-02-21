Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh: BJP chief says Chandrababu Naidu follows Pakistan PM, blames Jawaharlal Nehru for Kashmir issue

In Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry to launch a Bharatiya Janata Party connectivity programme, party chief Amit Shah blamed political parties in the Opposition for politicising the Pulwama attack and claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the Kashmir issue.

"If Sardar Patel was the prime minister, then we would not have the problems we are witnessing in Jammu and Kashmir. Look at how Sardar Patel handled Hyderabad," Shah said, referring to the role played by India's first deputy prime minister in annexing Hyderabad to the country.

The launch of the Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign by the BJP to contact the beneficiaries of schemes brought by its governments in states and at the Centre, Shah also lashed out at Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. "Chandrababu Naidu trusts the prime minister of Pakistan and does not trust the prime minister of India. One should not stoop down to this level for their political interests," he said.

He also said Naidu should work for Andhra Pradesh more. "Chandrababu Naidu is sitting on dharnas in Delhi, Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. If he so wishes to sit on a dharna then he should sit in front of his party office, which in the past five years, has not done any work for the development of Andhra Pradesh," Shah said.

He also said Naidu had betrayed Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, ostensibly for shifting loyalties after having allied with the BJP while the two leaders were in power.

Shah also charged Naidu with spreading the allegedly false fact that development efforts in Andhra Pradesh have been stopped by BJP. "But 10 of 14 tasks of the Andhra Reorganisation Act had already been completed in five years by the Modi government," he said.

Touching on the terror aspect, Shah said he would like to ask the Congress not to "politicise the attack" as it "was not going to benefit them". "They created an issue out of Prime Minister Modi's presence at a programme on the day of the attack. But I want to tell them that Shri Narendra Modi will continue to work 18 hours in a day," he said.

Shah told BJP supporters that central schemes have had the most effect under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and listed what the Centre has done especially for Andhra Pradesh. "The government has given 20 major institutions, including IIT, IIIT, NIT, IIM, AIIMS and HPCL to Andhra Pradesh in the last five years," the BJP chief said, to mild applause.

