Amit Shah forms BJP delegation to assess agitation outside Sabarimala temple, will receive report within 15 days

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah has appointed a four-member delegation to take firsthand account of ongoing agitation outside Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

"The delegation will also assess the atrocities being committed to Satyagrahis, the indiscriminate arrests being made by police during this agitation and to meet the general public and party workers in particular," an official statement issued on Tuesday read.

The members of the delegation are Saroj Pandey, Pralhad Joshi, Vinod Sonkar and Nalin Kumar Kateel. The delegation will submit its report within 15 days to Shah.

Kerala witnessed a string of violent protests in October over the Supreme Court's 28 September decision allowing the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple.

Over 3,505 protesters were arrested and at least 529 cases were filed in connection with the violence.