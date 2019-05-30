Amit Shah, Cabinet Minister 2019: BJP president and brains behind saffron party's thumping win in Lok Sabha polls makes cut

The brain behind thumping win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and its spread across the country, BJP president Amit Shah made his debut into the Lok Sabha in 2019 polls by winning the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency. Shah won the seat with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

Considered as Modi’s protégé and his eyes and ears on the ground, Shah's induction into the Union cabinet is likely going to have a strong impact both in terms of policies as well as style of functioning of the government.

Amit Shah, along with Prime Minister Modi’s popularity, is credited with the spectacular victory of the BJP.

Shah was born on 22 October 1964 in Mumbai.

He joined the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP, in 1980, and later became a worker in its students' wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was made Joint Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – Gujarat in 1982. In 1987, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP.

In 1989, he was made secretary, BJP, Ahmedabad City, and in 1997, he was appointed as the national treasurer of BJYM. The same year Shah won his first election as a BJP candidate by winning the Sarkhej Assembly by-election in 1997.

He won the seat back in 1998, then again in 2002 and 2007. After the delimitation of the seat, he contested from Naranpura in 2012, which won as well.

Shah served the party (state as well national) in various positions such as Gujarat BJP secretary (1998), Gujarat BJP vice-president (1999), National coordinator of Cooperative wing of BJP (2001), He was made a minister in the Gujarat state government for the first tie in 2002 where he was givenc charge of departments like Home, Traffic, Prohibition, Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Excise.

In 2013, he was made the national general secretary in the BJP and was given charge of the Uttar Pradesh that had 80 MPs in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shah orchestrated a sweep in Uttar Pradesh, which was instrumental in catapulting the BJP to its final tally of 282 seats.

Amit Shah enters the Upper House of the Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in 2017. Finally, it is under Shah's watch that the BJP registered its highest ever tally in the Lok Sabha — 303 seats out of 542 — with a 38 percent vote share.

With the oath ceremony, today, he will make his debut into Lok Sabha.