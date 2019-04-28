Amid tight security, Jharkhand's Maoist-affected Palamu belt all set to vote in Phase 4 tomorrow along with two other Lok Sabha seats

Palamu (Jharkhand): Palamu, a Maoist-affected belt in Jharkhand where conducting elections is a task in itself, is all set to go for voting along with two other Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Monday.

Polling staff are being sent to 1995 booths in the constituency. The staff members have expressed a mixed feeling of fear and confidence.

Anayetullah Khan, a polling staff member, told ANI that sense of fear still prevails in the hearts of polling officers.

"My wife didn't want me to go in such area. She seemed angry and worried when I was leaving for duty this morning. I consoled her and made her feel comfortable," he said.

Another person sharing his apprehensions said his family heard about Maoists attacking polling booths and was scared that anything untoward might happen. However, the administration claims that elaborate security arrangements have been made to secure the booths and safety of the polling officers.

"We have made all necessary arrangements. Three-tier security is deployed. In remote areas, we have sent the staff by chopper," said NK Gupta, SDO Palamu.

Out of 1995 booths in whole Palamu constituency, seven are vulnerable, 338 are categorised hypersensitive and 847 are sensitive. Palamu will go for polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The result will be announced on 23 May.

