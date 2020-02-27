You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Amid reports of differences with Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi; says got 'patient hearing'

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 27, 2020 23:14:27 IST

  • Navjot Singh Sidhu said he was called by the party high command to Delhi and that he apprised the two senior leaders of a road map for the revival of the Congress-ruled state to its pristine glory

  • The meeting comes amid reports that Sidhu, who resigned as a minister in the state after the Lok Sabha polls, is upset with the Punjab chief minister and has differences with him over certain issues

  • Sidhu was made a star campaigner by the Congress in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, but he was absent from campaigning. The party drew a blank in the elections

New Delhi: Amid reports of differences with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said he met party chief Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here and got a "patient hearing".

Amid reports of differences with Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi; says got patient hearing

File image of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI

In a statement, Sidhu said he was called by the "party high command" to Delhi and that he apprised the two senior leaders of a road map for the "revival" of the Congress-ruled state "to its pristine glory".

He said he met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on 25 February for 40 minutes at her residence.

On Wednesday, he met the Congress president and the general secretary at 10 Janpath for more than an hour.

"Got a patient hearing and apprised them of the prevailing situation in Punjab along with the road map to the resurrection and revival of Punjab back to its pristine glory. This road map I have persisted with conviction for the past many years in the Cabinet and public domain diligently," Sidhu said.

The meeting comes amid reports that Sidhu, who resigned as a minister in the state after the Lok Sabha polls, is upset with the Punjab chief minister and has differences with him over certain issues.

Sidhu was made a star campaigner by the Congress in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, but he was absent from campaigning. The party drew a blank in the elections.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 23:14:27 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores