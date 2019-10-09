You are here:
Amid reports of Congress infighting, Salman Khurshid offers assurance that he 'won’t leave party when chips are down'

Politics Asian News International Oct 09, 2019 13:31:01 IST

  • Congress leader Salman Khurshid said some people in the party are true 'Congressi' and that they will not leave the party whatsoever

  • 'We aren't like those who got everything from the party, and when the chips were down, they left the party and walked away', he added

  • Khurshid's remarks came after controversy over his comments broke out wherein he reportedly termed Rahul Gandhi's resignation from 'walking away'

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said some people in the party are true "Congressi" and that they will not leave the party whatsoever.

Amid reports of Congress infighting, Salman Khurshid offers assurance that he won’t leave party when chips are down

File image of Salman Khurshid. AFP

"The kind of situation is prevailing in the nation and the kind of situation our party is in following the Lok Sabha elections... in these circumstances, some of us in Congress won't quit, we are an integral part of the Congress party (jee jaan se Congressi hain)", he told reporters.

"No matter what happens, we won't leave the party. We aren't like those who got everything from the party, and when the chips were down, things were difficult they left the party and walked away," he added.

Khurshid's remarks came after a controversy over his comments broke out wherein he reportedly termed Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of party president "walking away" following defeat.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 13:31:01 IST

