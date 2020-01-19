You are here:
Amid CAA tussle, Kerala guv Arif Mohammed Khan says won't remain mute spectator, will ensure law is upheld

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 19, 2020 19:51:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the tussle with the Left Front government over the CAA, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday made it clear he would not remain a "mute spectator" and would ensure the law of the land is upheld.

"The Constitution has to be upheld and this is not a personal fight," Khan, who arrived from Bengaluru, told reporters on Sunday evening.

I will not sit like a mute spectator... will ensure that the rules and law are upheld", he added.

Taking objection to the state government moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) "without consulting" him, the governor has sought a report from the chief secretary.

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 19:51:41 IST

