Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Amgaon profile: BJP pits MLA Sanjay Puram against Congress' Sahasram Korote in reserved constituency

Amgaon Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Gondiya district — Arjuni Morgaon (SC) and Amgaon (ST).

Constituency Name – Amgaon

Constituency Number – 66

District – Gondiya

Total Electors – 2,66,016

Female Electors – 1,32,827

Male Electors – 1,33,189

Third Gender—0

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections – In 1999, Mahadeorao Sukaji Shivankar of the BJP won this seat with 65,705 votes against Congress candidate Ramratanbapu Bharatrajbapu Raut who netted only 63,140 votes. In 2004, Bhersinh Dukluji Nagpure of the BJP won this seat with 48,760 votes against the NCP candidate Nareshkumar Amritlal who netted 48,167 votes. In 2009, Congress' Raut won this seat with 64,975 votes against the BJP candidate Taram Ramesh Narayan who netted 58,158. In 2014, Sanjay Hanwantrao Puram of the BJP won this seat with 62,590 seats against Congress' Raut who received 44,295 votes.

In the 2019 election, incumbent MLA Puram will contest elections from this seat on a BJP ticket. Also, in the fray are Amar Shalikram Pandhare of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sahasram Maroti Korote of Congress, Subhash Laxmanrao Ramrame of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and former Congress MLA Raut, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, among others.

Demographics – Amgaon is a small town in the Gondiya district of Maharashtra.