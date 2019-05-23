Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Amethi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Gandhi Trails

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:33:58 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Hemant Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harun Rasheed 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mo. Hasan Lahari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saritha S. Nair 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh Kumar Shukla 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Afajal Varis 0 Votes 0% Votes
KMBS Gopal Swaroop Gandhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
ARSP Pankaj Ramkumar Sing 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Bas Deo Maurya 0 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Prem Shankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JP (S) Nathu Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Durgesh Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. U.P. Shivananda 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiv Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHSKP Shiv Nandan Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gopal Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
LGBP Shatrunjai Pratap Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNSP Ram Sidh Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSAD Ram Milan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhurv Lal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Smriti Irani 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vipin Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lal Babu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Sajiwan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhagwandeen 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Rahul Gandhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,69,843 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,79,248

Male electors: 8,90,595

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Congress bastion, having elected members of the Nehru-Gandhi family since the 1980 elections. In the 1999 elections, Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief, won the seat. Since 2004, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has held the seat.

Demographics: Thakurs, who constitute nearly 15 percent of the population and Brahmins, who constitute 20 percent of the population are the most significant caste factors in the constituency. At least, 95 percent of the constituency lives in rural areas, according to the 2011 Census.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:33:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile