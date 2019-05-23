Co-presented by


Amethi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:45:13 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Smriti Irani 378,863 Votes 50% Votes
INC Rahul Gandhi 331,305 Votes 44% Votes
IND Dhurv Lal 6,443 Votes 1% Votes
BMP Afajal Varis 5,054 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ram Sajiwan 4,593 Votes 1% Votes
IND Dinesh Kumar 3,563 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 3,256 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhagwandeen 3,195 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gopal Prasad 2,654 Votes 0% Votes
MNSP Ram Sidh Yadav 2,544 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lal Babu 1,900 Votes 0% Votes
BHSKP Shiv Nandan Singh 1,595 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Prem Shankar 1,453 Votes 0% Votes
LGBP Shatrunjai Pratap Singh 1,392 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hemant Kumar 1,302 Votes 0% Votes
KMBS Gopal Swaroop Gandhi 1,256 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mo. Hasan Lahari 954 Votes 0% Votes
RSAD Ram Milan 951 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harun Rasheed 903 Votes 0% Votes
ARSP Pankaj Ramkumar Sing 870 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vipin Yadav 836 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Bas Deo Maurya 812 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Durgesh Singh 787 Votes 0% Votes
JP (S) Nathu Ram 717 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh Kumar Shukla 636 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saritha S. Nair 445 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. U.P. Shivananda 407 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiv Kumar 394 Votes 0% Votes
Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,69,843 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,79,248

Male electors: 8,90,595

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Congress bastion, having elected members of the Nehru-Gandhi family since the 1980 elections. In the 1999 elections, Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief, won the seat. Since 2004, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has held the seat.

Demographics: Thakurs, who constitute nearly 15 percent of the population and Brahmins, who constitute 20 percent of the population are the most significant caste factors in the constituency. At least, 95 percent of the constituency lives in rural areas, according to the 2011 Census.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:45:13 IST

