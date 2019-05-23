Amethi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat

Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,69,843 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,79,248

Male electors: 8,90,595

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Congress bastion, having elected members of the Nehru-Gandhi family since the 1980 elections. In the 1999 elections, Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief, won the seat. Since 2004, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has held the seat.

Demographics: Thakurs, who constitute nearly 15 percent of the population and Brahmins, who constitute 20 percent of the population are the most significant caste factors in the constituency. At least, 95 percent of the constituency lives in rural areas, according to the 2011 Census.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.