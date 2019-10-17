Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ambernath profile: Shiv Sena fields sitting MLA in hopes of retaining bastion, MNS gives ticket to BJP turncoat

Ambernath Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Ambernath

Constituency Number—140

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—312511

Female Electors—144219

Male Electors—168276

Third Gender—16

Reserved— Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections—In 1999, Sabir Shaikh of Shiv Sena won this seat with 64,674 votes against Independent candidate Pundlik Balu Mhatre who netted 50,015 votes. In 2004, Kathore Kisan Shankar of NCP won against Sabirbhai Shaikh of Shiv Sena with a margin of over 14,000 votes. In both 2009 as well as 2014 elections, Dr Balaji Kinikar won the Assembly elections in this constituency. Since 1990, Shiv Sena has won five of six Assembly polls from Ambernath.

Demographics — The town, which is a part of the Kalyan Parliamentary constituency, is home to the Naval Materials Research Laboratory.

A senior Shiv Sena leader Pramod Chaubey was manhandled by a Sena corporator and his supporters on 14 October allegedly for campaigning for Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar, who is contesting again from Ambernath Assembly seat.

An industrialist and former IIT Bombay student Sumedh Bhavar who was hopeful of getting BJP ticket from Ambernath Assembly seat quit the party and joined MNS, after he was not given a BJP ticket from Ambernath, where Sena’s Kinkar got the ticket under the poll pact between the saffron parties.

In 2019, Congress is fielding Rohit Chandrakant Salve and Shiv Sena is fielding sitting MLA Kinikar Balaji. NCP is fielding Pravin Motiram Kharat and MNS is fielding Bhavar.