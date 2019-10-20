Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ambegaon profile: NCP's Dillip Walse Patil fights to defend seat against challengers

Ambegaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Ambegaon

Constituency Number—196

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—282832

Female Electors—137208

Male Electors—145623

Third Gender—1

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—The Assembly Elections of 2014 saw Dillip Datttray Walse Patil of NCP beat Adhalrao Kalpana Shivaji with twice the number of votes. The incumbent MLA has been in power since 1999 Assembly polls. He defeated Shiv Sena's Adhalrao Kalpana Shivaji once and Ad. Avinash Rahane twice.

The elections of 2019 will see Dillip Dastttray Walse Patil defend his seat with competition from candidates like Bankhele Rajaram Bhivsen from Shiv Sena, Ravindra Baburao Chavan from Bahujan Samaj Party, Vishal Popat Dhokale from Right to Recall Party, Sanjay Laxman Padwal from Bhartiya Navjawan Sena (Paksha) and independent candidate Anita Shantaram Gabhale.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .